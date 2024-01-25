Over 2,000 IDPs to return to Jabrayil in 2024

25 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, more than 2,000 former IDPs' will return to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangezur economic region said.

A residential complex is being built in the center of Jabrayil, which will consist of 33 residential buildings. These buildings, consisting of four-five floors, will have 712 apartments.

After the completion of construction work this year, 2,158 former IDPs will live in the buildings.

The construction work is being carried out by Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency.