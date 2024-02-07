Oracle Advisory group: exit polls indicate Ilham Aliyev's leadership

7 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

EXCLUSIVE



The results of an exit poll conducted by the Oracle Advisory group (USA) on today's extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan demonstrate the unconditional leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Representatives of the Oracle Advisory group George Birnbaum and Vlada Galan spoke about this in a conversation with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

"Today, on the election day, we saw enormous amount of voter turnout, higher than normal. I've been doing elections research in Azerbaijan now since 2013. By 10 a.m., more than 20% of the people had already voted. It is enormous number for Azerbaijan", George Birnbaum said.

"We saw in our pre-elections survey that we did two weeks ago, the victory in Karabakh, the fact that they see the President really cares about the citizens, protecting them, is an enormous factor in support for the President. Today, we've interviewed 63 thousand voters, as they came out of the polls. 93,9% voted for the President. It is a truly a testament to his leadership. People have chosen the candidate who ensured victory in Karabakh and brought territorial integrity to the country", the US sociologist concluded.

Vlada Galan, in turn, pointed out that the organization attributes not only the victory of Ilham Aliyev, but also the unusually high turnout with the victory of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh war. "In our pre-election survey, which results we announced on Friday, we noted that the President had some of the highest rating of support in over a decade. It was evident on the exit-poll that we've conducted today", she said.

"The fact that the numbers are incredibly high is a very positive sign for the nation and for democracy, so we truly believe that our margin of error varies is very low in this survey and will coincide with the election's results", Vlada Galan concluded.