Baku condemns anti-Azerbaijani statement at ceremony of Armenia's accession to ICC

9 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan resolutely rejects and condemns Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's statement addressed to Azerbaijan at the ceremony dedicated to Armenia’s accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"This speech once again demonstrates that Armenia’s accession to the Rome Statute is yet another attempt to exploit such institutions for its groundless allegations, malign actions, hate propaganda, disinformation and misinterpretation of international law," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that failure of international community to prevent and end Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and its occupation of our territories for almost 30 years, mass atrocities and crimes against humanity, continuing warmongering statements and actions by Armenia, have only contributed to Yerevany’s sense of impunity.

"Armenia’s continuing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as inciting and promoting racial hatred against Azerbaijanis, not only contravenes the international law norms and principles, but also the commitments of Armenia under the provision order of the International Court of Justice of 7 December 2021 in the case Azerbaijan v. Armenia," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that the international community must remember and insist on accountability for the war crimes committed by Armenia during Yerevan's aggression, the tens of thousands of civilians brutally killed, large-scale ethnic cleansing that it carried out and thousands of cities, towns and villages that it razed to the ground with the sole purpose of fulfilling its unlawful territorial claims based on fabricated historical narratives and racist ideology.