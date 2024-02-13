Heavy rains trigger floods in Antalya

13 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy downpours overnight in the Turkish province of Antalya have led to widespread flooding in several areas, prompting authorities to suspend classes in five central districts for a day.

The deluge, intensifying during the night, caused water accumulation on roads, making it challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles to move. Some rural neighborhoods witnessed flooding in homes and businesses. In the city center, water pooled in several underpasses, disrupting traffic flow. The inclement weather also prompted delays in transportation in certain areas.

An "orange alert," signaling severe weather conditions, was issued by Antalya Governor's Office.

"Due to ongoing adverse weather conditions, including floods and inundations, educational institutions in our five central districts of Aksu, Döşemealtı, Kepez, Konyaaltı, and Muratpaşa will be closed for one day on February 13, 2024, in accordance with public health decisions. Additionally, personnel with disabilities, pregnant employees, and those with chronic illnesses working in public institutions in these five central districts will be granted one day of administrative leave due to adverse weather conditions," the statement reads.

Female public employees with children aged 0-6 in these districts were also given a day off. Daycare centers and nurseries serving these areas were closed temporarily, while courier services were suspended from operating in the aforementioned districts.

In an unforeseen development, the downpour also affected Antalya's football club Antalyaspor's flight, which was diverted to Gazipaşa Airport due to severe weather at Antalya Airport.