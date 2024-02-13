Kremlin responds to Armenia's provocation against Azerbaijan

13 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia hopes that the process of preparing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to exercise restraint in connection with the current escalation of the situation.

"Undoubtedly, this is disturbing news coming from the line of contact. We urge both sides to exercise restraint, to avoid in every possible way any actions that the other side might consider provocative," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov noted that such incidents "at least do not contribute" to the progress of the peace treaty preparation and getting closer to the moment of signing the peace treaty.

"But we hope that this process will continue," Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin's press secretary said that Russia will watch very closely .