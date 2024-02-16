Elchin Amirbayov: EU mission in Armenia not fulfilling its goal

16 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU observation mission in Armenia is not fulfilling its initial goal, representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said, also refuting head of Foreign Affairs at the European Commission Josep Borrell's claims.

"Allegations pronounced by Mr. Borrell do not reflect the reality at all. We consider those accusations baseless... Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia, as Azerbaijan has struggled for decades only to achieve the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This complete restoration of integrity and sovereignty was achieved only last September," Amirbayov said.

He noted that the constitution of Armenia still contains territorial claims to Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, lately we have seen some signs that the EU observation mission in Armenia is not basically fulfilling its initial goal. The expected goal was to raise the confidence level between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to decrease tension. We have already become accustomed to the practice of regular visits by various ambassadors from EU member states and some military personnel to this portion of the border. During these visits, they take photos and use binoculars to observe the Azerbaijani side," Amirbayov said.

He recalled that the observation mission was formed with a clear mandate to ensure their presence in this Armenian territory and to increase the level of confidence. What is clear today is that, due to the so-called "binocular diplomacy", it's not being attained, the offficial added. He beleives the fact that the Armenian soldiers have decided to open fire was somehow related to this sensation.

"Combatants but also military personnel, you know, looking at positions through binoculars, taking photos, and then distributing these on different social media platforms, claiming that it is only because of them that Azerbaijan is not attacking Armenia. These are not the steps aimed at increasing confidence between the two parties, and more so, they do not reflect reality," Amirbayov said.

The fact that there is no violence, or there has not been any violence along the border, is because Azerbaijan took its commitment to observe this ceasefire very seriously and tried to find a solution to outstanding problems through dialogue, Elchin Amirbayov told Brussels Signal.