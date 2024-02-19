Israel rejects international recognition of Palestinian state

19 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel formalised its opposition to what it called the "unilateral recognition" of Palestinian statehood, and said any such agreement must be reached through direct negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought the "declaratory decision" to a vote in cabinet, which unanimously approved the measure, according to a statement.

According to Netanyahu, the move comes after "recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose on Israel a Palestinian state."

"Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent accord with the Palestinians. An accord, should it be reached, will only come through direct negotiations between the sides, without preconditions," the formal Israeli statement reads.

The document notes that Israel will continue to "oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state".