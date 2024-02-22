U.S. to continue helping Baku and Yerevan achieve peace

The United States to continue offering its support for reaching peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.
He noted that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that peace is within reach. Miller recalled that Blinken discussed that directly with the leaders of both of those countries.
"I know that the two leaders met bilaterally in Munich. We will continue to offer the assistance and the support of the United States in reaching an agreement," Matthew Miller said.