Baku honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

26 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AzerTAC

Today marks 32 years since the Khojaly massacre. Azerbaijani officials have visited the Khojaly genocide memorial in Baku in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the massacre.

© Photo: AzerTAC

The officials, including Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and others laid flowers at the memorial, honoring the memory of the tragedy victims.

© Photo: AzerTAC

The Mother's Cry monument dedicated to the genocide is visited by intelligentsia, public representatives, schoolchildren, and other citizens laying flowers at the monument.

© Photo: AzerTAC

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people is still unknown.