Bayramov and Mirzoyan meet in Germany for second day in row

29 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second day of the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers is underway in Germany, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

"The second day of discussions on the draft peace treaty commenced between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at Villa Borzig in Berlin," the statement reads.

Yesterday, the meetings began bilaterally and then moved to a trilateral format, with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock participating.

The meeting was convened to deliberate on the "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations."