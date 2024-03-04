Azerbaijani Ombudsman: int'l community must force Armenia to hand over minefield maps

4 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mines laid on the lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia continue to pose a threat to people's lives, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said.

“The next victim of a mine explosion was a civilian who was engaged in agriculture. Thus, on March 3, 2024, as a result of a mine explosion that occurred near Ahmadaghaly village of Aghdam district, a civilian was seriously injured," Sabina Aliyeva said.

The Ombudsperson stressed that the international community must put pressure on the Armenian authorities so that they provide our country with accurate maps of the mined areas.

Resident of the Aghdam district Bakhtiyar Abbasov was the 346th victim of the Armenian mine terror.