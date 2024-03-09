Armenia rules out Turkish mediation in normalising ties with Azerbaijan

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Türkiye cannot play the role of mediator in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
He explained that the Turkish side's position on this issue is identical to the position of Azerbaijan.
"We are not discussing a ceasefire with Azerbaijan, but a process of achieving peace. We have managed to agree on many things, but there are key, very important issues on which the parties' positions are still far from each other," Ararat Mirzoyan said.