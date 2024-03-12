Over 2 bln cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas exported to Europe in 2 months

12 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has exported 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe during the first two months of 2024, Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X.

"From January to February of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.1 bln cubic meters of gas to Europe, 1.4 bln cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.6 bln cubic meters to Georgia," Shahbazov said.

Within this timeframe, 0.8 bln cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Trend reported.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU inked a memorandum aimed at doubling the capacity of this infrastructure to 20 bln cubic meters per year by 2027.