Kobakhidze to visit Armenia after Azerbaijan

14 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Georgia will visit Armenia after his trip to Azerbaijan. Irakli Kobakhidze himself announced this on March 14.

The head of government emphasized that the visit to Baku is scheduled for March 16, and the visit to Yerevan will take place a week later.

He also noted that he would discuss all important issues with officials of neighbouring countries, including ensuring peace.

"It is important to ensure peace in the region. You know that our country has always played a positive role. Accordingly, everything will be done to deepen bilateral relations and promote peace and stability in our region, in the South Caucasus",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.