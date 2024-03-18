Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on election win

18 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Putin on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential endeavors for the development and prosperity of the country.

Then Russian leader thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the presidents expressed confidence that the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to strengthen and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

Ilham Aliyev also sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin, noting that his convincing election victory demonstrates the Russian people's high degree of trust and active support for the policy, which aims to strengthen statehood, promote long-term socioeconomic development, and improve population prosperity.

"I am pleased to see that the relationship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation is progressing steadily. It is encouraging to note that these links, which are based on centuries-old traditions of friendliness and good neighborliness amongst our peoples, are successfully increasing and developing in the spirit of allied contact and mutually beneficial cooperation, gaining new meaning," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed confidence that their joint efforts will continue to focus on further enhancing the comprehensive partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, addressing the current objectives of our bilateral agenda, and fostering fruitful interaction across all sectors for the benefit of our countries and citizens.