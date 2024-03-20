Turkish FM to attend 1st Nuclear Energy Summit

20 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the first International Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21 in Brussels, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan will head a delegation to attend the summit hosted by the Belgian government.

Türkiye will share its perspective on energy security and policy contributions to this end. Fidan will also inform the summit about Türkiye’s efforts to develop nuclear energy through conventional nuclear plants and small modular reactors as fundamental pillars of its energy security.

The FM will also share information about Türkiye’s first nuclear plant being built in Akkuyu province of Mersin.

A ministerial session, in which ministers and other high-ranking officials will participate, and four separate panels will be held at the summit, Anadolu reported.

Scheduled for March 21-22, the summit is jointly hosted by the IAEA and Belgium. It will be the most significant gathering thus far dedicated solely to nuclear energy, a topic of increasing interest globally due to its potential to decrease fossil fuel consumption and meet the growing demand for low-carbon electricity.