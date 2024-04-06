Landmines-infested graveyard discovered in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district

6 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A minefield was detected at the cemetery in Aghdaban village during the inspection of the territory in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The thorough inspection indicated that the POMZ-2M anti-personnel mines were planted in the region utilizing trip wires.



Mines of this sort have a circular radius of devastation and can cause catastrophic repercussions owing to fracture.



Engineer-sapper forces of the Azerbaijan Army deactivated the mines planted to provoke residents and personnel and seized them from the area in accordance with safety regulations.



The ministry noted that activities to remove the liberated territories of mines and explosive munitions are now underway.