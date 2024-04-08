Armenia shells Azerbaijan for third day in row

8 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that its army positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been fired upon from Armenian territory yesterday.

"On April 7, at about 17:15, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Sultanbay settlement of Pashali region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shada settlement of Shahbuz region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of the Azerbaijani Army "took adequate retaliatory measures."

Moreover, on April 5, the Azerbaijani Army units stationed in various directions were subjected to fire a total of 30 times, while on April 6, the Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire 16 times.