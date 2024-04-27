РУС ENG

Erdogan’s May 9 visit to U.S. postponed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the United States, initially scheduled for May 9, has been postponed and will take place at a different date, more convenient for both sides, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said.

"Our president’s visit to the United States, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed to a later date, more convenient for both sides, due to the incompatibility of schedules. The high-level dialogue between Turkey and the US [for preparation of the visit] will continue," Oncu Keceli said.

Previously, both Turkish and Western media reported that the visit was postponed, citing sources in Ankara.

