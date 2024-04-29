Ilham Aliyev to Antony Blinken: Azerbaijan to spare no effort to achieve peace with Armenia

29 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 28, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said.

Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet in Almaty soon.

"The head of state said that in accordance with the Kazakh side’s proposal, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon hold a meeting in Almaty to continue talks on a peace treaty," the statement reads.

Ilham Aliyev pledged that Azerbaijan will spare no effort to continue the peaceful agenda and stressed that Baku has a strong political will for that.

According to him, Azerbaijan supports the idea of a South Caucasian model of regional cooperation without any division lines in the region.

The Azerbaijani leader welcomed the process of border demarcation with Armenia as a positive step that followed border delimitation.

Blinken, in turn, said that the U.S. is ready to continue supporting normalization and peaceful agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.