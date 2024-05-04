Russian and Azerbaijani Deputy PMs confirm focus on strengthening ties

4 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev in Moscow on May 3, according to the Russian government's press service.

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the countries, which are on the agenda of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the trade and economic spheres, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional interaction, education, and tourism.

The co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Azerbaijani-Russian relations in all areas of cooperation.