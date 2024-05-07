U.S. envoy to Azerbaijan visits Karabakh

7 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the U.S. embassy in Azerbaijan

U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today.

The ambassador traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha together with his wife Danusia Libby.

"The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have participated in Embassy-supported English Language programming," the U.S. Embassy said.

The ambassador met with Special Representative in Shusha district Aydin Karimov as part of his visit.

"I am so happy to be in Shusha today. We have been preparing for this visit for almost two months and I am glad it has finally come together. Thank you for your hospitality. I was extremely impressed by my tour and seeing first-hand how the city is developing. I look forward to continuing my travels throughout Azerbaijan," Mark Libby said in a video message.

