Pashinyan heads to Moscow to “remove negative nuances”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Russia on a working visit.
A session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Moscow under Pashinyan's chairmanship.
A meeting between the Armenian PM and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also planned.
Earlier, the Armenian PM outlined the upcoming agenda of his meeting with the Russian leader.
"The agenda with Russia is very diverse. And you know that during this period a lot of issues have accumulated, some of them have been raised. And we never considered that we were raising issues just to raise issues. We believed that we were doing it to remove negative nuances from the two countries' friendly relations," Pashinyan said.