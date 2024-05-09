Azerbaijan to return hundreds of families to Jabrayil in 2024

9 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 712 former IDP families are planned to return to Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil city - work on this return is rapidly progressing.

The 'State Program of the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan' is rebuilding Jabrayil and creating a modern infrastructure.

Following the liberation of its territories, Azerbaijan initiated the 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

To date, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, as well as the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).