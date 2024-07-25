Peskov: security interests supersede wearing of face veils

National security interests should prevail over observance of some traditions, such as wearing niqabs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The spokesman explained that we live at a time when some situations require efforts to ensure security. According to him, in such situations having people, who cover their faces, runs counter the mission faced by law enforcement agencies, TASS reported.
"I believe that when such a situation arises and when security interests dictate such a necessity, everyone, including Muslims, should treat it with full respect," the Kremlin spokesman said.