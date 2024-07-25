Israel warns France of 'Iran's plot' to carry out attack at Olympics

Israel beleives that Iran plans to target Israelis during the Paris Olympics.
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz alerted French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné to the potential terror threat in a diplomatic note today.
He also thanked the French government for providing extra security to protect Israeli athletes and tourists.
"We have intelligence indicating that Iranian operatives and other terrorist groups are planning to target members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists," Katz said.