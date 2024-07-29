Train derails Russia’s Volgograd Region, over 100 people injured

29 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dozens of people have been injured as a train and a Kamaz truck collided in southwestern Russia’s Volgograd Region on Monday.

Up to 100 people were feared injured when a passenger train derailed.

Eight cars of the passenger train derailed in the collision, Russian Railways said on its Telegram channel. Relief teams and repair trains have been dispatched to the scene. Service on that sector of the railway has been halted, the state-owned railway operator added.

More than 800 people were on board the train riding from Kazan in the Russian Volga republic of Tatarstan to Adler on the Russian Black Sea coast, officials said.

Emergency helicopters were being scrambled to the scene near the Kotelnikovo station.