Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran

31 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Mehr agency reported.

The the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were "martyred" after their residence in Tehran was targeted.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine, the Islamic nation, the combatants of the Resistance Front, and the noble nation of Iran. This morning, the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran; and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

The Palestinian movement Hamas said on Telegram that the movement’s politburo chief was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran is investigating the causes of the killing of Hamas politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard in Tehran, with the results to be announced soon.