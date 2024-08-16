Russia and Saudi Arabia to increase mutual tourist flow

16 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov discussed measures of increasing investment cooperation between the two countries, reducing visa barriers and improving transport connectivity during the online meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, the ministry’s press service said.

"In conclusion of the meeting, the parties outlined a series of practical steps of improving quality and awareness of tourism products in markets of both countries, strengthening investment cooperation, lowering visa barriers and enhancing transport connectivity. Key arrangements will underlie the memorandum of cooperation that the parties agree to sign by the end of 2024," the statement reads.

Reshetnikov stressed that Russia-Saudi Arabia ties in the tourist sphere can be brought to a cardinally new level.

The mutual tourist traffic between Russia and Saudi Arabia is growing proactively. The inbound tourist flow of Saudi Arabian tourists to Russia surged by 12 times year on year in the first half of 2024.