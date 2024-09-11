Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increase economic cooperation

11 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the republic Huseyn Guliyev had a meeting. The topic of the talks was bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the positive dynamics of the development of trade, economic and investment relations between Baku and Tashkent, based on the warm and trusting relations between the leaders of the two states, were noted.

Over the past year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased by 26.5%. In Uzbekistan, 230 enterprises in the fields of mechanical engineering and metalworking, energy, finance and insurance, trade, real estate transactions and others operate with the participation of Azerbaijani capital. A number of large mutually beneficial investment projects are being implemented on a reciprocal basis.

The parties discussed measures to accelerate the implementation of the agreements reached last month during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan.

Kudratov and Guliyev agreed on the importance of building partnerships between businessmen of the two countries. The Azerbaijani and Uzbek sides confirmed their readiness to take measures to support business circles and further strengthen cooperation in priority sectors.