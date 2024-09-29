Armenian armed forces subjects Nakhchivan to fire once again

29 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at night, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the ministry, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Almaly settlement of Keshishkend region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yukhari Buzgov settlement of Babak region on September 28, at about 23:20 (GMT+4).

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijan army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.