IDF says Israel has right to respond to Iran

Israeli Major General Herzi Halevi said Israel will respond to the Iranian attack.
According to the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen., Israel would choose when to collect the price, and prove our precise and surprising attack capabilities"
“We proved our ability to prevent the enemy from an achievement, by combining exemplary civil behavior and a very strong air defense array. We will choose when to exact the price, and prove our precise and surprising attack capabilities, in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon,” Halevi said.