Iran 'crosses red line' - Israeli Foreign Ministry

2 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s missile attack on Israel crossed a "red line," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

"Today, the Ayatollah regime has crossed the red line - and the State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of Iran's brutal attack on our citizens. The entire free world must stand with Israel to stop the Iranian axis of evil - before it’s too late," Israel Katz said.

Yesterday evening, Israeli said a massive missile attack came from Iran. An air raid alert was issued throughout the country, and people were ordered to take refuge in shelters. According to the latest data, about 500 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them were intercepted.