Cuba applies to join BRICS as partner country

8 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cuba has submitted an official request to be included in BRICS as a partner country in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, director general of the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s General Division of Bilateral Affair Carlos Pereira said on X.

"Cuba has submitted an official request to join BRICS as a partner country in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is the chairman of the grouping which is consolidating global politics and the hope of the Global South as a key player," Pereira said.

The BRICS summit of the association will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.