Iraqi radicals claim attack on target in Israel

9 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in northern Israel last night.

The group said the attack was conducted "in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon" and pledged to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

Earlier in the day, the group claimed responsibility for launching 5 attacks with drones and the "al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles" on five sites in central and northern Israel.

The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.