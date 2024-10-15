Speakers of Armenian and Turkish Parliaments hold first meeting

The first meeting between Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş was held yesterday in Geneva.
The speakers of parliament discussed “a broad range of issues pertaining to the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations,” according to the Armenian parliament’s press service.
"We discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, the peace process in the South Caucasus and the wider region...We agreed to continue our contacts moving forward," Alen Simonyan said.