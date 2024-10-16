Georgia expects provocations ahead of elections

16 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some people are planning to release fake audio and video recordings with government officials to destabilize the situation in Georgia ahead of the October 26 parliamentary election, the Georgian State Security Service reported.

"A few days before the parliamentary election, some groups close to political circles are planning to use artificial intelligence and some other modern technologies to create and distribute fake video and audio materials with government officials," the statement reads.

According to the State Security Service, this will be done to provoke confrontation between the branches of government, as well as between the authorities and the Georgian Orthodox Church, and to worsen relations with the West.

The fake information will be presented as material leaked from the state security service. Its creators hope that in this way they can raise the protest spirit and create hotbeds of destabilization in the country.

"We are closely monitoring the activities of the said groups and in case of any violation, appropriate legal actions will be taken," the service stressed.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze assessed the information spread by the State Security Service.