Turkey strikes PKK targets in Syria and Iraq following Ankara attack

24 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey struck suspected Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq following an attack on the premises of a key defense company which killed at least five people.

The National Intelligence Organization targeted numerous “strategic locations” used by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), or by Syrian Kurdish militia that are affiliated with the militants, Anadolu reported.

The targets included military, intelligence, energy and infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots, the report said.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s air force carried out airstrikes against similar targets in northern Syria and northern Iraq, hours after government officials blamed the deadly attack at the headquarters of the aerospace and defense company TUSAS, on the PKK.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler said 47 alleged PKK targets were destroyed in Wednesday’s airstrikes - 29 in Iraq and 18 in Syria.