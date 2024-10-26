Azerbaijan's Jabbarov to attend OTS ministers' meeting in Türkiye

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov will take part in the first meeting of the ministers of science, technology, industry, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the minister said on X.
The meeting of the OTS ministers will be held in Türkiye.
“As part of our working trip to Türkiye, we will take part in the first meeting of the OTS Ministers of Science, Technology, Industry and Innovation with our colleagues from friendly countries. We intend to assess new opportunities for strengthening joint activities,” the publication reads.