More than 1.4 mln Georgian citizens cast votes in elections

A total of 1,454,837 voters have cast their ballots in the ongoing general elections in Georgia, representing a turnout of 41.62% of the total eligible voters by 15:00 local time, the Georgian Central Election Commission said.
The distribution of voters according to the Georgian regions was as follows:
- Tbilisi: more than 437,400 people
- Imereti: more than 220,770 people
- Kvemo Kartli: more than 142,850 people
- Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti: more than 135,860 people
- Adjara: more than 132,840 people
- Kakheti: more than 125,550 people
- Shida Kartli: more than 98,330 people
- Samtskhe-Javakheti: more than 62,330 people
- Guria: more than 45,000 people
- Mtskheta-Mtianeti: more than 38,070 people
- Racha Lechkhumi: more than 15,760 people