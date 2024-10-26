РУС ENG

More than 1.4 mln Georgian citizens cast votes in elections

Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza

A total of 1,454,837 voters have cast their ballots in the ongoing general elections in Georgia, representing a turnout of 41.62% of the total eligible voters by 15:00 local time, the Georgian Central Election Commission said.

The distribution of voters according to the Georgian regions was as follows:

  • Tbilisi: more than 437,400 people
  • Imereti: more than 220,770 people
  • Kvemo Kartli: more than 142,850 people
  • Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti: more than 135,860 people
  • Adjara: more than 132,840 people
  • Kakheti: more than 125,550 people
  • Shida Kartli: more than 98,330 people
  • Samtskhe-Javakheti: more than 62,330 people
  • Guria: more than 45,000 people
  • Mtskheta-Mtianeti: more than 38,070 people
  • Racha Lechkhumi: more than 15,760 people
