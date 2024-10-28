РУС ENG

Borrell calls on Georgia for dialogue and reforms

Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza

 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Georgia requires dialogue and reforms.

"Constructive and inclusive dialogue across the political spectrum is now paramount. In line with the European Council Conclusions of 17 October, the EU calls on Georgia to adopt democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms, in line with the core principles of European integration," Borrell said.

The EU's chief diplomat called on to investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities.

© Photo :Varvara Klimenko / Vestnik Kavkaza
