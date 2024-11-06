Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold meeting in Bishkek

6 Nov. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani president's press service

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting today with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting reaffirmed the successful development of the friendly, brotherly, and allied relations between the two nations across all sectors.

The leaders emphasized that the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek plays a significant role in strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations.

Aliyev and Erdogan also highlighted the importance of the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Both presidents expressed confidence that relations between their countries would continue to advance in various areas and exchanged views on bilateral ties and mutual interests.

