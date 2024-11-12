Azerbaijani President meets with UN Secretary General

12 Nov. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres on November 11.

The UN Secretary-General congratulated Azerbaijan on chairing COP29 and wished the country success in this role.

Guterres praised the close cooperation between the UN Secretariat and the Azerbaijani delegation, emphasizing that the UN is ready to provide all necessary support to ensure Azerbaijan’s successful presidency.

The Secretary-General also announced his participation in both the G20 event within the framework of COP and the closing ceremony of COP29.

During the conversation, they noted that this year's COP agenda includes discussions on financial targets, AzerTAc reported.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to find consensus and achieve solidarity among various countries.

They stressed the importance of addressing global climate change, noting that it is a key priority in the Summit of the Future and other UN documents.