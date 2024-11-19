Azerbaijan and Iran discuss cooperation in military-technical sphere

19 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, a meeting of representatives of the General Staff of Iran and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan was held in Tehran on November 19.

"Within the visit the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, acting Chief of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply Major General Farid Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani",

the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Baku and Tehran.

"Following this meeting, the Joint Commission convened to engage in detailed discussions regarding the ongoing collaboration between the military institutions of Azerbaijan and Iran. The talks also focused on identifying new areas for cooperation",

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

In conclusion, the delegations of both countries signed a protocol with articles on the agreed cooperation areas.