NATO chief to visit Türkiye

23 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will arrive in Türkiye's capital Ankara on November 24 to hold meetings with Turkish officials, the military bloc said.

During his visit, the NATO chief will meet with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Rutte’s itinerary also includes engagements with the representatives of Türkiye’s defense industry and a visit to the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities.

The visit will mark Rutte’s first official visit to Ankara since assuming his role as secretary-general.