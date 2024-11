25 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Vasilyev announced the refusal of the Armenian side to participate in the organization's events in Astana.

Despite its absence, Armenia has indicated that it will not be against the adoption of documents planned for the upcoming CSTO meetings, Viktor Vasilyev noted.

It should be added that the organization's summit will be held in Astana on November 28. Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, will also take part in it.