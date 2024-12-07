Agdam-Fuzuli highway is 82% complete

7 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction progress of the Aghdam-Fuzuli highway in Azerbaijan has reached 82%, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reported.

According to the agency, the highway ranks among the projects that will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the regions and villages of the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

The length of the four-lane road under construction is 65.7 km; the width of the roadway is 15 meters. The width of the shoulders is 3.75 meters in each direction, the width of the dividing strip is four meters, and the width of the roadway is 26.5 meters.

As part of the earthworks on the I technical category highway, the removal of unsuitable soil has been completed, the roadway has been widened, and a new road surface with a width of 26.5 meters has been constructed, along with a road foundation.

Various sizes of culverts have been built to ensure water drainage, as well as water pipelines, and the lower layer of asphalt concrete has been laid.

The construction of four bridges, specified in the project and located at 0.2, 5.6, 12, and 39 km, as well as overpasses at 63 and 65 km, has been completed.

Currently, work continues on the construction of ditches and the installation of reinforced concrete barriers.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway, whose foundation was laid on October 17, 2021, is a continuation of the Barda-Aghdam highway and passes through the territory of the Aghdam, Aghjabadi, and Fuzuli districts.