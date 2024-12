10 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian air carrier Red Wings has launched regular flights that will connect Makhachkala and Samara, the press service of Dagestan airport writes.

Passengers will be served by Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliners, which will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

It should be added that the airline is introducing a flight from Makhachkala to Samara during the autumn-winter period.