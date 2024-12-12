Baku accuses Blinken of double standards

12 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan strongly condemns and rejects U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement, which distorts the current situation regarding the protection of human rights and freedoms in our country, and aims to interfere in the legal proceedings in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said.

The official stressed that due to Blinken's intervention in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan during the last 4 years, the period in question is considered lost years for Azerbaijan-US relations, which were remembered for friendship and cooperation within many periods.

According to him, i is well known that Antony Blinken's double standards in relation to the current situation of human rights in our country has paralyzed the South Caucasus policy of the United States as a whole.