13 Dec. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not visit Washington next January to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to CBS News, citing sources, the Chinese ambassador to Washington and his wife will represent China at the ceremony. Other officials from Beijing will also attend the event.

Earlier, Trump invited the PRC chairman to attend the inauguration. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20, 2025.